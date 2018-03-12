Temple gymnastics breaks program records on Senior Day

Temple set a program record for points in a meet on Friday, but it didn’t last long.

The Owls scored a 196.05 on Sunday’s quad-meet at McGonigle Hall to place second behind Lindenwood University, which scored a 196.400. Eastern Michigan University finished third with a score 195.725, while Rutgers University placed in fourth with a score of 184.500.

The Owls’ score of 196.05 is the first time in program history they scored more than 196 points in a meet. Temple previously set the record with a score of 195.800 on Friday against the University of Maryland and Penn.

Temple also held Senior Day in its last home meet of the season.

Senior all-around Sahara Gipson helped the Owls set a program best 49.300 in the floor exercise. Gipson scored a 9.875, which was the second best score on the team.

Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett scored a team-high 9.925 in the floor exercise. She’s the second Owl in program history to score a 9.925 in the floor exercise and the first since 2002.

Gipson scored a team-high 9.875 in the vault, which tied her career best. The Owls also took the vault competition with a score of 49.05.

Senior all-around Alexa Phillip posted a season-best 9.825 in the bar competition, where the Owls finished third with a score of 48.65. Senior all-around Kerry Arone also posted a 9.775 in the bar.

Freshman Tori Edwards posted the best all-around score at the quad-meet. She finished with a career-best 39.125

The Owls will finish out the regular season on Friday in Kent, Ohio against Kent State University and George Washington University.