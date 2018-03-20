Sharga bench presses for charity during football Pro Day

Former fullback Nick Sharga dedicated the bench press portion of Monday’s Pro Day workouts to raising money for Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization with advocacy, outreach, research and educational programs on rare diseases.

Through an online campaign, people could either give a one-time donation or make a pledge for each rep Sharga did on Monday. Sharga performed 22 225-pound bench presses on Monday. As of Tuesday, an estimated $2,100 was raised. Eight days remain in the campaign.

“It was just something that I really wanted to be a part of,” Sharga said. “One in 10 Americans are diagnosed with a rare disease, so I thought it was something cool that I could kind of help with.”

Sharga wanted to display his versatility on Pro Day. He played all 13 games last season and scored a rushing touchdown against Villanova. Sharga was also a key contributor on special teams units. He finished the 2017 season with 13 tackles.

He played both fullback and linebacker during the 2015 season. Sharga started solely playing fullback during the 2016 season.

Sharga joined Temple in 2014 after playing the 2013 season at West Virginia Wesleyan College, a Division II school in Buckhannon, West Virginia. Sharga played long snapper while at West Virginia Wesleyan. He never had to do it at Temple, but he practiced it to showcase during Pro Day.

Sharga said he received local Pro Day invitations from the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.