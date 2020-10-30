Owls’ game against SMU postponed

Temple will play Southern Methodist on Nov. 7 instead of Nov. 5.

30 October 2020 Featured, Football
Temple University Football’s game against Southern Methodist University on Nov. 5 is now scheduled for Nov. 7 at noon. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University Football’s (1-2, 1-2 The American Athletic Conference) game against Southern Methodist (5-1, 2-1 The American), originally scheduled for Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., is postponed to Nov. 7 at noon, The American Athletic Conference announced via press release on Friday. 

The AAC postponed the game to “allow for the best chance of its being played in its scheduled week,” according to the release. 

Fans who purchased tickets for the game on Nov. 5 can still use them for the game on Nov. 7, according to the release. 

