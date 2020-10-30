Philadelphia issues curfew for Friday night

The curfew will last from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday. The mayor will issue more curfews on a day-to-day basis, if necessary.

Philadelphia issued a curfew from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. amid continuing protests after the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., according to a press release from the mayor’s office. Philadelphia issued the same curfew on Wednesday night but not Thursday night.



Temple University issued a TUalert on Friday afternoon urging students to stay inside.



The city will issue more curfews on a day-to-day basis, NBC10 reported.



Although police only made two arrests on Thursday night, Mayor Jim Kenney felt the curfew was necessary because of Friday’s proximity to Halloween, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



Philadelphia will release the body camera footage of the police’s encounter with Wallace Jr. and 911 call audio on Nov. 4, according to a joint statement from the mayor, District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Wallace’s family.



“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the statement read. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”



The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia on Friday and will stay in the city until Election Day on Nov. 3, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

