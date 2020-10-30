Presidential Search Committee to host town hall next week

The committee has also created an anonymous survey for students to give feedback on the search process.

Temple University’s Presidential Search Committee will host a virtual town hall for students to ask questions and share comments about the search process on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m., Board of Trustees chairman Mitchell Morgan announced Friday morning.



The committee has also created a survey for students to anonymously share their thoughts on the search.



The Presidential Search Committee has partnered with six representatives from Diversified Search, an executive search firm, and Storbeck Search & Associates, the firm’s higher education practice, according to the announcement.



Morgan announced on Sept. 18 that the committee intended to host town halls as a way to receive input from Temple students, faculty, staff, deans, alumni and the community about the search process, The Temple News reported. Friday’s announcement did not specify if the survey and Nov. 4 town hall would be open to faculty, staff, deans, alumni and the community.



President Richard Englert announced his intention to retire by the end of the 2020-21 academic year at the July Board of Trustees meeting. He will not officially leave his position until his successor has been chosen, The Temple News reported.



The Board of Trustees formed the Presidential Search Committee on Sept. 14, which originally consisted of 13 Trustees, two faculty members and one student, The Temple News reported. The committee added two additional members on Sept. 20, The Temple News reported.

Students must register for the town hall on Nov. 4 and can submit their questions ahead of time by emailing presidentialsearch@temple.edu.