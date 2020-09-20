Presidential Search Committee adds two members

The new additions include Temple Faculty Senate Vice President Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon and Senior Advisor to the President for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Valerie Harrison.

The Temple University Board of Trustees added two additional members to its Presidential Search Committee, Chairman Mitchell Morgan announced Sunday evening.

The two new members are Kimmika Williams-Witherspoon, a professor and vice president of Temple’s Faculty Senate, and Valerie Harrison, senior advisor to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

The Board of Trustees decided to add Williams-Witherspoon and Harrison to the Presidential Search Committee based on conversations and messages they have received since announcing the creation of the committee last week, Morgan said in the announcement.

Williams-Witherspoon and Harrison will join the 13 other members of the committee in identifying candidates to replace President Richard Englert, who announced his plans to retire in July.

Morgan also reminded members of the Temple community to participate in the series of town halls the Board of Trustees is hosting in the coming weeks to receive feedback on the presidential selection process.