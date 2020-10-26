Temple pushes back start of spring semester

The university has delayed the start of the spring semester to Jan. 19 and has cancelled spring break.

Temple University will delay the start of the Spring 2021 semester to Jan. 19, eight days later than planned, to give students at least two full weeks from New Year’s Day to self-quarantine before classes begin, the university announced Monday.

The university has also canceled its spring break, which was planned for March 1 through 7, according to the announcement.

“Last year’s experience taught us that travel during spring break led to multiple positive cases among students, both nationwide and abroad,” wrote Provost JoAnne Epps in the announcement.

The university has not yet formally announced if it will hold nonessential in-person classes for the spring semester.

Internal emails sent to Temple faculty suggest 20 percent of classes could have an in-person component, The Temple News reported.

The University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State University also announced plans to push back the start of their spring semesters and shorten or cut their spring breaks earlier this month. The Community College of Philadelphia and West Chester University are holding many non-essential classes online in the spring, The Temple News reported.

Temple will announce additional plans for spring course scheduling, on-campus housing and COVID-19 testing in the coming days, according to the announcement.