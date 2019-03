More than 93 Temple-related mumps cases have been reported, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

In the wake of Temple University’s mumps outbreak, cases are now popping up in other local universities and high schools.



A Drexel University graduate student has been confirmed with mumps, according to an email sent to the Drexel community on Friday from the school’s Office of Student Life. The student lives off campus, according to the email.



It’s unclear if the graduate student’s contraction of the disease is related to Temple’s outbreak.



A West Chester University student was diagnosed with mumps on Monday after visiting Temple. Cases have also been reported at Abington High School in Montgomery County and North Wales Elementary School in Bucks County, CBS3 reported.



What to know about mumps Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted via the nose, mouth and throat. Symptoms include swelling of the face and jaw, fever and body pains. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, and symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure. Someone with mumps is considered contagious two days before their face swells, through five days after, according to a university release. It’s recommended that people with mumps isolate themselves so they’re less likely to infect other people.

Temple announced the first mumps cases on Feb. 28 just before spring break. Temple-related cases climbed to 93 on Friday, according to a statement from James Garrow, the communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.



A now-defunct Change.org petition called for Temple to temporarily close Main Campus amid the mumps outbreak. The university has not discussed such a measure, a spokesperson told The Temple News this week. In addition, the city’s Department of Public Health doesn’t recommend closing the university as the disease can still spread because symptoms weeks to develop.



Temple has scheduled free vaccination clinics for Wednesday and Friday in Mitten Hall’s Great Court from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinics do not require an appointment, and all students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination by showing their OWLcards. Those who previously paid to receive a vaccination from Student and Employee Health Services will be refunded.



A third MMR vaccination can boost immunity for those who received two doses during childhood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Temple Student and Employee Health Services does not recommend being vaccinated unless you believe you’ve been in close contact with a person displaying mumps symptoms.



Temple students who live in residence halls and are concerned their roommate may have mumps can ask for temporary relocation through their residence hall director, according to an FAQ from the university about the outbreak.



No specific Temple student organization or athletic team has been “particularly affected by mumps during this outbreak,” according to the FAQ.



Temple is also implementing a policy to require incoming students, with few exceptions, to have received two doses of the MMR and chickenpox vaccinations and one dose within the past 10 years of the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccine. The policy will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.