Athletics announces new tennis complex

The project will feature seven new courts on the south end on Geasey Field and is set to begin construction later this month.

Temple Athletics will break ground on a new on-campus tennis complex for the Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs, Athletic Director Arthur Johnson announced in a statement Wednesday.

The complex will take up 52,000 square feet on the south end of Geasey Field and include seven tennis courts. It will also feature bleacher seating and lighting for the area.

“This new tennis complex will provide our student-athletes with a top-notch facility to showcase their talents while preparing to compete at a high level,” Johnson wrote in the statement. “The facility will also include bleacher seating and the technology required to video stream our matches on ESPN+, so fans around the world can watch Temple Tennis.”

Flatiron Building Company is expected to begin construction later this month and complete the project before the start of next season at the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester.

“Having a facility of this scope on campus will truly elevate our programs, not only competitively but in our ability to recruit high-level student athletes,” wrote Temple tennis coach Steve Mauro. “It will also be exciting to have a seating for fans to watch our young men and women perform.”

The new project seems to clear the way for Temple’s new building for Klein College and the School for Film, Theater and Media Arts, which is expected to extend Pollet Walk on the west side of Broad Street.