Authorities respond to three-alarm fire on North Broad

Authorities responded to a three-alarm fire at 1512 N. Broad St., according to a TUAlert sent around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The address of the fire is The Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Inc. on Broad Street between Oxford and Jefferson.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, officials said.

Capt. William Dixon said 125 officers responded to the fire at a press conference across the street from the fire.

About 70 people who live behind the church on Carlisle Street, including students, were evacuated from their homes.

The fire caused officials to close North Broad Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Thompson Street, according to a tweet from the Philadelphia Fire Department.

UPDATE: About 50 apparatus and 120 firefighters are responding to the fire on North Broad Street, which is closed between Cecil B Moore and Thompson. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 29, 2018

Dixon said SEPTA’s Broad Street Line could experience flooding and smoke from the fire.

“We are supporting the Philadelphia Fire Department and Police Department in traffic and pedestrian control posts,” Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email. “The PFD will be taking the lead in any information regarding the fire.”

RyanAly_1 Smoke pours onto 15th Street from the fire at 1512 N. Broad St on Thursday afternoon. | RYAN ALY / THE TEMPLE NEWS EvanEasterling_Fire_3 Students watch the fire from the Fresh Grocer parking garage on Broad Street near Oxford on Thursday afternoon. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS RyanAly_2 A student runs from the three-alarm fire at 1512 N. Broad St. on Thursday afternoon. | RYAN ALY / THE TEMPLE NEWS EvanEasterling_Fire_2 The Philadelphia Fire Department sent 125 firefighters to the blaze at 1512 N. Broad St. on Thursday afternoon. | EVAN EASTERLING / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Darren Danowitz, a sophomore media studies and production major, lives near the corner of Oxford and Carlisle streets, across the street from the fire.

He said the smoke blocked his vision five feet past his window.

“The entire place smelled like smoke,” Danowitz said. “I didn’t know if any carbon monoxide or chemicals we’re getting in there. My first instinct was to probably get out, and I did.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the congregants of our neighbor, The Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/BFEK4mIIof — Temple Gov't Affairs (@TUGovtAffairs) March 29, 2018

Frederick Tookes, 59, said he is the oldest son of the church’s Bishop Ernest Tookes. He received a call around 2 p.m. from a nearby real estate developer to tell him the building was on fire.

Frederick Tookes said the last time people were in the building was for a Tuesday night service. The church was secured that night once the service ended, and “there was nothing wrong with the building” at the time, he added.

“We locked up, and there was nothing that could cause a fire of this nature,” Frederick Tookes said.

Worshippers were supposed to meet for service again Thursday evening, Frederick Tookes said. The church does not yet have a plan for where services will be relocated.

“As for now, we have nowhere,” Frederick Tookes said. “So we’re outdoors. As you can see, [firefighters] tried to save it, but whatever happened started in the back and worked its way. So that’s the nature of it. At this time, we hope that the fire marshals will do a thorough investigation.”



Will Bleier contributed reporting.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misstated the day of the fire. It occurred on Thursday.