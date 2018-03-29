Students evacuated after small fire near Tuttleman

UPDATED 9:00 p.m. Thursday, March 29

Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, wrote in an email to The Temple News that a bench between Tuttleman Learning Center and Paley Library caught fire earlier this evening.

He wrote that the initial call was for a fire inside the basement of Tuttleman but police saw a bench outside that was on fire, adding the only damage was to the bench.

Temple Police are investigating the cause of the fire, he added.

Students in the Tuttleman Learning Center were evacuated Thursday evening after a fire broke out in the outdoor space between Tuttleman and Paley Library.

Campus Safety allowed students back into the building around 7:20 p.m.

A Temple Police officer outside Tuttleman said it was a “small brush fire,” and that no one was hurt. The building wasn’t damaged.

Students can access the outdoor space from the main lobby of Tuttleman.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.