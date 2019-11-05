BASKETBALL PREVIEW 2019 Here’s what you need to know about the 2019-20 Temple men’s and women’s basketball seasons. 05 November 2019 Web Editor Basketball, Basketball Preview, Featured, Men's Basketball, Sports, Women's Basketball Temple men’s basketball to use offensive spacing, defensive intensity Junior forward Justyn Hamilton attempts to block a shot from redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott during practice at the Liacouras Center on Oct. 29. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS Temple women’s basketball hopes depth, health will improve play Temple women’s basketball practices at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 29. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS Aaron Mckie prepares for his first game as coach Graduate forward brings back skill from Senegal National Team Pierre-Louis brothers bring defense to Temple Basketball Temple men’s basketball adds six new players Mia Davis: Leading the pack Junior Mia Davis holds the ball at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 29. | JUSTIN OAKES / THE TEMPLE NEWS
Be the first to comment