BASKETBALL PREVIEW 2019

Here’s what you need to know about the 2019-20 Temple men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

05 November 2019 Basketball, Basketball Preview, Featured, Men's Basketball, Sports, Women's Basketball

Temple men’s basketball to use offensive spacing, defensive intensity

Junior forward Justyn Hamilton attempts to block a shot from redshirt-junior guard Monty Scott during practice at the Liacouras Center on Oct. 29. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple women’s basketball hopes depth, health will improve play

Temple women’s basketball practices at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 29. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Aaron Mckie prepares for his first game as coach

Graduate forward brings back skill from Senegal National Team

Pierre-Louis brothers bring defense to Temple Basketball

Temple men’s basketball adds six new players

Mia Davis: Leading the pack

Junior Mia Davis holds the ball at McGonigle Hall on Oct. 29. | JUSTIN OAKES / THE TEMPLE NEWS
