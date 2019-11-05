Mia Davis: Leading the pack

Junior forward Mia Davis led the Owls returning players in scoring from last season by more than double and was named a team captain for this season.

Last season, junior forward Mia Davis led Temple women’s basketball in most major statistical categories, including points per game and rebounding. Coach Tonya Cardoza made her one of the team’s captains on Nov. 1. Here’s how she stacks up against her teammates.

Davis was named First Team All-Conference at the end of last season, in which she played and started in 29 games last season and recorded 12 double-doubles.

The Owl’s second-leading scorer from last season, guard Alliya Butts, graduated, and Temple’s top returning scorer, other than Davis, is sophomore guard Marissa Mackins. Davis averaged 18.9 points per game while Mackins averaged 8.7 points per game.

The Owls season ended last year after losing to 59-58 to Memphis in the first round of The American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Davis is focused on helping the team advance in the postseason this year, she said.

“We are all in this season,” Davis added. “We all have the same focus and are focused toward the same goal, to win.”