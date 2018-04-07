‘Benifest’ celebrates the life of Jenna Burleigh

In every backpack given out through Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation, Jenna Burleigh’s parents include a tag with a quotation she once wrote on her blog.

“I truly believe in the good in people and the magic that can be found in all of us,” the quote reads. “I will always fight for what’s right. I will always fight for equality for all.”

On Thursday night, Benifest 3: Jenna’s Blessing Bags, was held at the Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street near 10th. The benefit concert raised funds for, Jenna’s Blessing Bags, a foundation which distributes backpacks full of clothes, toiletries and nonperishable foods, to people affected by homelessness in major cities. It was started by Ed and Jaqui Burleigh in memory of their daughter.

In August, Jenna, a junior film and media arts major, was murdered off campus. Joshua Hupperterz, a former student, was charged with her murder.

The Burleighs decided to keep their daughter’s acts of service alive when they began Jenna’s Blessing Bags Foundation in September 2017, less than a week after her death. Chapters were also started by the Burleigh family in Colorado and Massachusetts.

Jenna’s Blessing Bags was modeled after Jenna’s own service. She would give out bags with supplies to help homeless people in Philadelphia.

“She was always getting involved in things and looking to help others that needed it,” said Karla Pisarcik, Jenna’s childhood friend. “She recognized that she had a voice and she really wanted to be able to use that and help others through her privilege.”

When Pisarcik and Mason Payonk, heard about Ed and Jaqui Burleigh starting Jenna’s Blessing Bags, Payonk knew he wanted to dedicate his third Benifest, a series of benefit concerts, to Jenna’s foundation.

Payonk and Pisarcik met when they started Villanova University’s law program in 2017.

“Once we heard from her parents and they announced that they were starting a foundation, Mason was like, ‘This is a perfect cause to dedicate Benifest 3 to,’ and then we started planning it basically ever since then,” Pisarcik said.

Benifest 3 drew artists from Philadelphia and New Jersey, including Alexander Charles, Schilly, Wes Phoenix, Kenif Muse, Chuck$oDope and Scottie Kash, to the Trocadero Balcony to perform.

Several people, including Jacqueline Burleigh, wore cat ears to the event, like the ones Jenna used to wear.

Payonk, who estimates the event raised more than $1,000, began Benifest in January 2017 and held the first concert to raise money for his close friend’s father’s charity, the Tim Langan Brain Aneurysm Foundation, which he launched after having a brain aneurysm.

Pisarcik and Jenna met in the sixth grade and remained friends since then.

“We were really close throughout middle school and high school,” Pisarcik said.

“We would spend every day in the summer together.”

“I could trust her and…I really haven’t had many friends like that in my life since I met her and [I think about] how special that really is,” Pisarcik added.

Pisarcik said Jenna was an activist, and attend the 2017 Women’s March on Philadelphia. She also spoke out about LGBTQ issues and the stigma surrounding mental health on blogs she created.

Payonk said he invited live musicians and bands to perform at the event to capture Jenna’s positive and cheerful characteristics.

“The first person I reached out to was Schilly because he has a very funky upbeat sound and from what I heard from everyone who knew Jenna, that was kind of her cup of tea,” Payonk said. “She was always upbeat, listening to fun music like that.”

Ed Burleigh said the event’s atmosphere was positive and festive, just like Jenna’s personality. “Everyone just had a truly great time,” Ed Burleigh said. “Jenna’s friends, Temple students, family and all of her supporters were just together having a wonderful time.”