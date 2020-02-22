Big fourth quarter leads East Carolina past Temple women’s basketball

Temple University women’s basketball (15-11, 7-6 The American Athletic Conference) lost to East Carolina (8-18, 5-8 The AAC) by a score of 56-50 Saturday afternoon.



The Owls held a lead after each of the first three quarters. The Pirates came back and held the Owls to just 10 points in the fourth quarter.



The Owls started the game on a 13-2 run, forcing the Pirates to call a timeout. Sophomore guard Marissa Mackins appeared to break out of her slump, hitting two threes in the first four minutes of the game.



The Owls finished their hot first quarter with an 11-point lead. ECU outscored Temple in every remaining quarter. Despite that, the Owls went into the fourth quarter still up seven.

They were outscored 23-10 in the fourth.



The Owls had a chance to tie the game with 20 seconds left but graduate student forward Lena Niang missed a three-point attempt and the Pirates put the game away at the free-throw line.



The Owls’ offense struggled as a whole, only scoring 50 points. Mackins missed her next five three point attempts after making the first two.



Redshirt-sophomore guard Ashley Jones led the Owls in scoring with 14 points and five assists. Junior forward Mia Davis had just 13 points but she recorded 13 rebounds, good for her 15th double-double on the season.



Freshman guard Taniyah Thompson led the Pirates with 23 points, including going 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Junior guard Lashonda Monk had 17 points and went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.



The Owls will look to rebound when they go to Central Florida (16-9, 8-5, The AAC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Owls narrowly took down UCF 67-65 when the two met at McGonigle Hall on Jan. 29.

