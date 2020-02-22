Temple lacrosse breaks three-game losing streak

Temple University lacrosse bounced back for its second win of the season Saturday afternoon. After three straight losses, Temple (2-3) beat Coastal Carolina University (2-1) 12-7 at Howarth Field.



Junior midfielder Bridget Whitaker led the team with a hat trick. Senior attacker Meghan Hoffman finished with two goals and one assist and senior attacker Abby Overman added two goals.



The Owls offense was active in the scoring effort. They moved the ball and found openings in the Chanticleers’ defense. The team has many versatile players who can score and pass, Whitaker said.



“Having a bunch of goal scorers keeps you unable to be scouted,” Whitaker said. “If we just have one goal scorer, everyone can tell who’s scoring. I feel for our team it’s so hard to do that because everyone can score, catch in the middle and drive.”



The Owls can use many different players and still have the same success, coach Bonnie Rosen said.



“The way we are playing people in our lines, it’s really great to see the production coming from all different places and that’s what we exactly hope for,” Rosen said. “We are hard to scout and hard to mark.”



Chanticleers senior attacker Samantha Courtemanche and redshirt-junior midfielder Meghan Busch both finished with two goals, which accounted for more than half of the team’s goals.



The Owls were prepared to close down certain plays, which helped them hold the Chanticleers to only seven goals.



“Throughout the game we figured out what a lot of their different calls meant,” senior goalkeeper Maryn Lowell said. “We were able to be on the same page and not have to play from behind.”



The Owls’ transition defense was a key to victory. It allowed the Owls to play transition offense and score goals, Whitaker said.



“They had a lot of overthrown balls and we had a lot of turnovers, so that allowed us to push transition offense and get some goals,” Whitaker said.



The win against the Chanticleers gives the team confidence moving forward, Hoffman said.



“To beat a team by more than one goal and keep it not that close the whole game is a good feeling,” Hoffman said.



Next, the Owls will play La Salle (1-2) on Tuesday at Howarth Field at 3 p.m.



