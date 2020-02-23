Temple men’s tennis wins fourth consecutive match

Temple University men’s tennis (4-2, 1-0 The American Athletic Conference) extended its winning streak to four matches on Saturday, defeating Wagner College (1-5, 0-1 Northeast Conference) 6-1 at Legacy Tennis Center.

With the victory, the Owls continue their dominance at home this season. Temple has won all three of its home matchups by a combined score of 20-1.

In singles action, the Owls saw exceptional play from a trio of sophomores. Enzo Brida, Thibault Frumholz and Louis Gorregues each beat their opponents with scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Senior Paolo Cucalon also had a solid showing, winning 6-0 and 6-2.

Wagner’s lone point of the match came when senior Dylan Walters defeated Temple senior Juan Araoz 6-4 and 6-3.

This was the first time this season the Owls have had at least four players post a shutout set in singles play.

Coach Steve Mauro said he was happy with the team’s singles efforts.

“We’ve performed well all year in singles,” Mauro said. “I like our chances in singles against any team in the country.”

The Owls were just as successful in doubles action, winning all three matches.

Brida and Frumholz notched a 6-0 win. Cucalon and freshman Marin Delmas won 6-4. Gorregues and senior Eric Biscoveanu struggled early before rallying to win 7-5.

After the match, Mauro praised Biscoveanu’s leadership.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Mauro said. “[Biscoveanu’s attitude] adds a lot especially in doubles. Doubles is only one set, and every point counts. [Biscoveanu] does a great job with pumping up his teammates, and he really leads the team as far as being vocal on the court.”

The Owls will be back in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as they head to West Philadelphia to take on cross-city rival Penn (4-5). Mauro said he hopes his team can maintain its positive momentum for the game.

“It’s exciting,” Mauro said. “We always have close matches with Penn. Last year we lost a tough one 4-3. It came down to a final match. Hopefully we can pull it out this year.”

