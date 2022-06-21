Bill Cosby found liable for assaulting teenager in 1975

Los Angeles County jurors found Bill Cosby liable for sexual battery for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old teenager in 1975, Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported. The jury awarded Judy Huth, who filed the lawsuit against Cosby in 2014, $500,000 in damages for her lawsuit.

The case is one of the final lawsuits against Cosby as other civil suits were settled on his behalf, NBC News reported.

Cosby, a former Temple University trustee, was released from prison last June after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court due to a 2005 agreement with the former Montgomer County district attorney that granted him immunity.

He was originally sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, the former director of operations for Temple University women’s basketball, in 2018.

Cosby denied the allegations against him and did not testify or attend the trial in person.