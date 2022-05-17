Tracking the 2022 primary election in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia residents will be able to vote for a number of election offices including United States Senate and Governor.

Updated 5/18 at 6:50 P.M.

Philadelphians are casting ballots in the Pennsylvania primary election, which will determine who will run in the general election on November 8.

Residents near Main Campus will be able to vote for a nominee for governor, lieutenant governor, seats in the United States Senate and House of Representatives, and four ballot measures.

Pennsylvania conducts a closed primary, meaning that voters can only cast their vote for candidates in their particular party.

The state gained 32,128 new voters in 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The Temple News is tracking the election results from various primary and updates will be posted below as votes are tallied:

ELECTION RESULTS

GOVERNOR OF PENNSYLVANIA

Results as of 5/18 at 6:33 P.M.

Josh Shapiro, the current attorney general of Pennsylvania won an unopposed Democratic primary bid for governor, The Associated Press reported. Doug Mastriano, who won the Republican nomination for governor, will face off with Shapiro in November.

Josh Shapiro (D): 100%

Douglas Mastriano (R): 44.08%

Lou Barletta (R): 20.21%

Bill McSwain (R): 15.69%

Dave White (R): 9.52%

Melissa Hart (R): 4.02%

Joe Gale (R): 2.06%

Charlie Gerow (R): 2.06%

Jake Corman (R): 1.92%

Nche Zama (R): 1.19%

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Results as of 5/18 at 6:33 P.M.

Austin Davis won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, The Philadelphia Inquirer reporter. Carrie Lewis Delrosso secured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Austin Davis (D): 63.18%

Brian Sims (D): 24.68%

Ray Sosa (D): 12.14%

Carrie Lewis Delrosso (R): 25.62%

Richard Saccone (R): 15.72%

Teddy Daniels (R): 12.18%

Clarice Schillinger (R): 11.90%

Jeff Coleman (R): 10.08%

James Earl Jones (R): 9.12%

Russ Diamond (R): 5.92%



John Brown (R): 4.75%



Chris Frye (R): 4.70%





UNITED STATES SENATOR

Results as of 5/18 at 6:33 P.M.

John Fetterman, current lieutenant governor, won the Democratic nomination for the open seat, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Republican race is currently too close to call with Dave McCormick, former Under Secretary of the Treasury and International Affairs, currently leading Mehmet Oz, a retired physician, by only 1,278 votes.

Current Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Incumbent) is not seeking reelection. The U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 split between the Republicans and Democrats, meaning a win for either party in the general election would swing the balance of power in the chamber.

John Fetterman (D): 59.13%

Conor Lamb (D): 26.43%

Malcolm Kenyatta (D): 10.17%

Alex Khalil (D): 4.27%

Mehmet Oz (R): 31.24%

Dave McCormick (R): 31.15%

Kathy Barnette (R): 24.71%

Carla Sands (R): 5.43%

Jeff Bartos (R): 4.92%

Sean Gale (R): 1.50%



George Bochetto (R): 1.05%

UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Results as of 5/18 at 4:56 P.M.

Incumbent and unopposed candidate Brendan Boyle has won the Democratic nomination for PA U.S. House District 2, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Aaron Bashir won the uncontested Republican nomination for the same seat.

Incumbent candidate Dwight Evans won the Democratic nomination for PA U.S. House District 3, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

PENNSYLVANIA DISTRICT 2

Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent): 99.43%

Aaron Bashir (R): 99.23%

PENNSYLVANIA DISTRICT 3

Dwight Evans (D-Incumbent): 76.01%

Alexandra Hunt (D): 19.63%

Michael Cogbill (D): 4.24%

BALLOT MEASURES

Results as of 5/18 at 4:56 P.M.

Ballot measures are voted on by constituents rather than local or state representatives. On the Philadelphia ballot there are 4 ballot measures that are being presented to voters.

Question 1: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the composition of the Zoning Board of Adjustment by increasing the number of mayoral appointees from five to seven; by requiring Council confirmation of the mayor’s appointments; and by specifying qualifications that appointees must possess, including a demonstrated sensitivity to community concerns regarding development and the protection of the character of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods?

Yes: 70.97%

No: 29.03%

Question 2: Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?

Yes: 65.38%

No: 34.62%

Question 3: Should the Educational Supplement to the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to remove all gender-based references?

Yes: 65.40%

No: 34.60%

Question 4: Should The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish the Fair Housing Commission as an independent commission to administer and enforce statutes and ordinances concerning unfair rental practices and certain other matters concerning the landlord and tenant relationship and to adjudicate disputes related to such matters?

Yes: 80.71%

No: 19.29%