Brendan Boyle defeats Aaron Bashir

Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant.

Boyle has been a public official since 2008 when he was elected as the first Democrat to represent Pennsylvania’s 170th Congressional District. Boyle then represented the 13th Congressional District until 2018 when district lines were redrawn. It then became the 2nd Congressional District with Boyle as the representative.

Throughout his campaign, Boyle advocated for gun safety initiatives like stricter gun restrictions and against illegal firearm trading. Boyle voted to pass the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021, which would ban citizens from selling or possessing semiautomatic assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Boyle also supports reproductive rights and abortion access. He released a statement after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 criticizing the Supreme Court’s final decision.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn Roe v. Wade delivered a severe blow to women’s rights, as well as the constitutional right of all individuals to make their own health decisions,” Boyle wrote on his campaign website. “The Supreme Court has eliminated key protections for women’s health that have been upheld by Roe v. Wade for nearly 50 years.”

Boyle also hopes to progress green initiatives like the Build Back Better Act and the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, both of which aim to improve transportation, access to clean drinking water, and address the needs of neighborhoods.