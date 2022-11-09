Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano

Democrat Josh Shaprio has defeated State. Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) with 54.8 percent of the vote.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) has won the race for Pennsylvania governor with 54.8 percent of the vote, defeating State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) who got 43.4 percent of the vote.

Shapiro, from Abington, Pennsylvania, has been Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017 and served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing Pennsylvania’s 153rd House district from 2005 to 2011. Shapiro was endorsed by local and Democratic party officials and by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Shapiro campaigned on vowing to protect reproductive health care and abortion in the state, promising to veto any bill restricting abortion, if elected as governor. Shapiro also advocated for investing in public education, creating jobs by expanding green energy and holding polluters accountable and protecting voting rights.

Shapiro’s running mate, State Rep. Austin Davis (D-35) will make history as the commonwealth’s first Black lieutenant governor.

Four former, living governors of Pennsylvania — Ed Rendell, Tom Ridge, Mark Schweiker, and Tom Corbett — feared that Mastriano would not concede if he lost the election, Spotlight PA reported.