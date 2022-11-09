John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz in tight Senate race

Fetterman won with 49.5 percent of the vote, in a close race against Mehmet Oz.

In a close race, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov John Fetterman (D) has been elected as Pennsylvania’s United States Senator with 49.5 percent of the vote, defeating Mehmet Oz (R) who secured 48.1 percent of the vote.

Fetterman’s win is a seat gain for Democrats in the Senate, as Fetterman’s seat was previously held by Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who chose not to run for reelection.

Fetterman has served as Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor since 2019. Prior to holding that position, he was the mayor of Braddock, from 2006 to 2019.

Fetterman wants to increase manufacturing in America, cut taxes for working people, ban Congress from trading stocks, reduce health care costs and end price gouging.

He supports the constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and pledged to codify it into law, if elected. Additionally, he supports allocating federal funds to transport women who live in states where abortion is banned to states where they can access the procedure

“I believe abortion rights is a universal right for all women in America,” Fetterman said in the debate with Oz on Oct. 25. “I believe that abortion is healthcare, and I believe that that is a choice that belongs with each woman and their doctor.”