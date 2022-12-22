Bryan Green named next Men’s Soccer head coach

Former Louisville assistant Bryan Green takes over as the Temple Men’s Soccer coach after the program let go of former head coach Brian Rowland last month.

Temple University has hired longtime Division I soccer coach Bryan Green to serve as the next Men’s Soccer head coach, Temple Athletics announced in a press release Thursday morning.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining the Temple University family and returning to Philadelphia,” wrote Green in the release. “I’d like to thank Vice President/Athletic Director Arthur Johnson, and Executive Senior Associate AD Kristy Bannon for this opportunity and their belief in my vision for Temple Men’s Soccer.”

Green has more than 20 years of coaching experience at the Division I level with his latest job at the University of Louisville where he served as an associate head coach for the past four years. During his tenure, he helped lead the Cardinals to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Before coaching at Louisville, Green was the head coach at Belmont University from 2014-18. Green also has ties to the Philadelphia region having served as the top assistant coach at Drexel University from 2010-13.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan Green to the Temple University Family,” wrote Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson. “Bryan has everything we are looking for to lead our program. He served as the top assistant at highly successful programs in Louisville and West Virginia and knows the Philadelphia area having previously served on the staff at Drexel.”

Temple let go of former head coach Brian Rowland on Nov. 13 after he finished with a 4-9-3 record during the 2022 season.