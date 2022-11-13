Brian Rowland let go as men’s soccer coach

Temple Athletics did not renew Men’s Soccer head coach Brian Rowland’s contract after five seasons with the program.

“I would like to thank Coach Rowland for his service to Temple University and the men’s soccer program over the last five seasons and wish him the best in the future,” wrote Arthur Johnson, Temple’s athletic director and vice president, in the statement.

Temple Men’s Soccer finished with a 4-9-3 record during the 2022 season under Rowland, placing the team in last place in the American Athletic Conference standings.

“I just want to thank Temple University for the opportunity they provided the past five years,” Rowland said. “I wish the program and the student athletes nothing but the best.”

During his Temple tenure, Rowland went 24-43-13 as the Owls’ head coach.

Temple Athletics will immediately begin a national search for their next head coach, according to the statement.