Temple reminds students of safety resources following Friday robbery

Jennifer Griffin reminded students to secure all entryways in their homes and utilize Temple’s campus safety resources.

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s vice president for public safety, released a statement Friday reminding students of safety measures they can take after 11 Temple students were robbed Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master.

Two armed men held the students hostage in a basement and stole phones and debit cards before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

Temple’s Office of Student Affairs is providing on-campus housing, counseling and trauma-informed resources to the affected students. On-campus housing and campus resources are also available to any student who would like them, Griffin wrote.

“Thankfully, no one was reported hurt or injured and the Philadelphia Police Department is conducting an investigation,” Griffin wrote.

Griffin also urged students to take preventative measures including securing entryways and alerting landlords of any needed repairs to entryways or locks.

Students can use campus safety resources including the RAVE Guardian app, FLIGHT or the university’s walking escort program, Griffin wrote.

Griffin also promoted the university’s Best Nest program, which aims to help students and families find off-campus housing that meets their safety requirements.

“Violence against one of us affects all of us,” Griffin wrote. “Any incident affecting a member of our community is treated with the utmost care and concern.”