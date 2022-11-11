Several students robbed in apartment at gunpoint

Credit cards, cellphones and a vehicle were stolen, according to police.

Check back for updates.

Several Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master, NBC News reported.

Two armed men gathered 11 students in a basement and stole debit cards and cell phones before leaving with a stolen vehicle, 6ABC reported.

“The most important thing is that no students were hurt or injured during this incident, which will continue to be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department,” a university spokesperson told NBC News. “The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority.”

No injuries were reported. The Temple News has reached out to Temple University for comment.