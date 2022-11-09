November 9: Temple Basketball Predictions?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News’ print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial candidates have differing views on how to address public safety concerns and address abortion access. The Temple News’ Opinion editors Sarah Frasca and Molly Fiske explain how abortion and public safety policy will be affected depending on each candidates’ platforms.

Temple University Men’s and Women’s basketball started the season with their first game on Monday Nov 7th. The Temple News Sports section editors Nick Gangewere, Javon Edmonds, and Samuel O’Neal, discuss how they felt about the game and season basketball predictions.