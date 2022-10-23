Owls suffer 2-1 defeat in final home game of the season

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-10-4, 0-7 The American Athletic Conference) lost to Eastern Carolina University (8-7-2, 3-3-1 The American) 2-1 in their final home game of the season. The Owls were handed their seventh loss in conference play after losing on a late penalty kick.
KEY PLAYS
- After a failed clearance from the Owls, ECU graduate forward Carsen Parker delivered a deep shot to the bottom right corner putting the Pirates up 1-0 in the 26th minute.
- In the 48th minute, sophomore defender Jillian Allgood deflected a pass to senior forward Emily Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh chipped the goalkeeper to tie the game.
- In the 74th minute, Temple sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns collided with an opposing player in the box, and ECU was awarded a penalty kick which Parker converted for her second goal.
THE NUMBERS
- The Pirates led with 10 shots on goal, while the Owls had six shots on goal.
- Burns finished with eight saves on the day while ECU junior goalkeeper Maeve English had five saves.
- Kavanaugh has two goals on the season, which ties her for first with sophomore midfielder Carly Steinberg and graduate defender Katie Coritz.
- Seven of Temple’s players finished with a full 90 minutes of play.
ON TAP
The Owls look to finish the season off strong with their final game of the season against the University of Houston (5-7-3, 1-4-2) on Oct. 27th at 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas.
