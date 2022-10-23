Owls suffer 2-1 defeat in final home game of the season

Temple Women’s Soccer were just edged out by East Carolina University in their final home game of the season.

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-10-4, 0-7 The American Athletic Conference) lost to Eastern Carolina University (8-7-2, 3-3-1 The American) 2-1 in their final home game of the season. The Owls were handed their seventh loss in conference play after losing on a late penalty kick.

KEY PLAYS

After a failed clearance from the Owls, ECU graduate forward Carsen Parker delivered a deep shot to the bottom right corner putting the Pirates up 1-0 in the 26th minute.

delivered a deep shot to the bottom right corner putting the Pirates up 1-0 in the 26th minute. In the 48th minute, sophomore defender Jillian Allgood deflected a pass to senior forward Emily Kavanaugh , Kavanaugh chipped the goalkeeper to tie the game.

deflected a pass to senior forward , Kavanaugh chipped the goalkeeper to tie the game. In the 74th minute, Temple sophomore goalkeeper Kyla Burns collided with an opposing player in the box, and ECU was awarded a penalty kick which Parker converted for her second goal.

THE NUMBERS

The Pirates led with 10 shots on goal, while the Owls had six shots on goal.

Burns finished with eight saves on the day while ECU junior goalkeeper Maeve English had five saves.

had five saves. Kavanaugh has two goals on the season, which ties her for first with sophomore midfielder Carly Steinberg and graduate defender Katie Coritz.

and graduate defender Seven of Temple’s players finished with a full 90 minutes of play.

ON TAP

The Owls look to finish the season off strong with their final game of the season against the University of Houston (5-7-3, 1-4-2) on Oct. 27th at 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas.