Owls survive a costly red card, tie with Blazers

Temple Men’s Soccer (4-8-3, 1-6-1 American Athletic Conference) tied with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (3-8-4, 1-4-3 The American) 1-1 in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday night. It was the Owls’ first tie in the conference this season. The Owls remained competitive by playing with only 10 men in the last 25 minutes of the match due to a red card.

KEY PLAYS

In the 10th minute, Temple freshman defender Sawyer Koza attempted his first shot of the night inside the box. The shot was deflected by a Blazer defender and UAB graduate goalkeeper Jack Hudson made the save with the tip of his finger to negate a potential Owls lead early on.

In the 89th minute, Owls’ redshirt junior goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski preserved the tie, as he made a late save inside the box from a shot by UAB graduate forward Brooks Rice.

