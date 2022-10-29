Temple’s conference woes continue in loss to Houston

Temple Volleyball (8-14, 2-9 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-0 in a three-set match against the University of Houston (20-2, 11-0 The American) on Friday at the Fertitta Center. Temple went into this game with a different lineup than usual in order to preserve the health of the team moving forward.

KEY PLAYS

After being tied at 10, Houston went on a 15-8 run to win the first set of the match 25-18. It was closed out by a senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson kill.

Another kill by Jackson gave Houston a commanding lead in the second set to put them ahead 5-10.

A kill by graduate outside hitter Kortlyn Henderson gave Houston the win in the second set 25-20.

A kill by graduate middle blocker Isabel Theut put the game out of reach for the Owls, giving Houston a 20-12 lead in the third set.

A kill by Henderson ended the match in a 3-0 victory for Houston.

THE NUMBERS

Theut and Jackson led the game with 10 kills each. They were followed up by redshirt senior right-side hitter Peyton Boyd’s eight kills and sophomore outside hitter Taylor Davenport’s seven kills.

Sophomore middle blocker Chelci Banks led the match with three blocks.

led the match with three blocks. Houston hit .330 percent over three sets while Temple only managed to hit 0.074 percent overall during the match.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to come back stronger in their next game against Tulane University (8-14, 3-8 The American), at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.