‘Call Her Daddy’ gives new definition to feminism

Hosted by best friends Alexandra Cooper, 24, and Sofia Franklyn, 26, the “Call Her Daddy” podcast has positive reactions among some college-aged women due to the co-hosts’ comedic approach to conversations about relationships and sex.

Barstool Sports, a sports and pop culture blog, began producing the podcast in October 2018, and has since released episodes with explosive titles like “You’re just a hole,” “Confessions of a mistress,” and “If you’re a five or six, die for that d*ck.” Cooper and Franklyn highlight taboo sexual topics each Wednesday.

Stacey Teach, a junior childhood education major, said it was the initial shock value that attracted her to the podcast, but she began to appreciate the topics that were discussed.

“Every girl goes through it where they feel invalidated by men but these girls are here to tell you that [it might seem like] you’re just a hole to this guy, but you’re not. You’re more than that,” Teach said.

Cooper calls the podcast “a women’s locker-room conversation” that they have a right to have, the New York Post reported. The inspiration for the name of the podcast is meant to flip the script on the usage of the word “daddy” in a sexual manner to indicate male dominance.

Although the podcast is hosted by two women, their content is not catered to women. The duo dedicates segments to offering sexual and romantic advice to both men and women, as well as answering questions and sharing stories from their viewers known as the “Daddy Gang.” Podcasts on Barstool rarely have 50/50 listeners between males and females, but “Call Her Daddy” has achieved it, the New York Post reported.

“They break the stigma of women being so pure and show that being sexually active is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Kayla Maguire, a freshman communication studies major. “The information can be used by both men and women alike.”

Teach said she sees Cooper and Franklyn as “cool, older sisters” who have conversations about sex that are not included in sexual health curriculums in high school.

Schools in Pennsylvania are not required to teach sexuality education and must use materials that have been determined by the local school district to be age-appropriate. Schools also must discuss prevention and stress abstinence as, “the only completely reliable means of preventing sexual transmission,” according to the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States.

“I remember being in middle school and coming into high school and experiencing things with guys, with myself and my body,” Teach said. “I didn’t know what the hell was going on. I deeply wish I had someone to tell me. They talk about sex in a way that doesn’t make you feel ashamed for having sex.”

Layah Taylor, a sophomore English major and a member of the Feminist Alliance, a student organization that works to further the values of intersectional feminism, said she considers the podcast a form of reclaiming femininity because the hosts are being sexual instead of being sexualized without their consent.

“I think it’s empowering and refreshing to hear two women speaking so freely about their sexual experiences without fear of judgment or feeling obligated to talk about what they enjoy sexually because of a man’s presence,” Taylor said. “They’re able to normalize taboo topics which communicate that sex and sexual experiences had by women shouldn’t be kept behind closed doors.”