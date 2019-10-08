Cherry Pantry is a vital tool

This week, The Temple News produced its annual Lunchies issue, featuring family-run businesses on and around Main Campus. Our editors and writers are highlighting the diverse range of restaurants and food trucks in the Temple

This week, The Temple News produced its annual Lunchies issue, featuring family-run businesses on and around Main Campus. Our editors and writers are highlighting the diverse range of restaurants and food trucks in the Temple community.

We are also providing our readers with a number of affordable, low-priced options, like Vegan Tree and Ebi’s Halal Lunch Cart. We recognize that not all students have the financial capability to eat on-campus food every day.

The Editorial Board wants to shed light on the work of the Cherry Pantry, Temple University’s food pantry, which provides food, toiletries, menstrual hygiene products, and other everyday necessities. Individuals utilizing the Pantry resources are not questioned about their food security, which maintains a sense of privacy for every student.

The Editorial Board encourages students and faculty struggling with food insecurity and financial instability to take advantage of the Cherry Pantry and the resources it provides.

The Editorial Board also calls on students to donate to the pantry if they have the financial means to do so.

We thank the Cherry Pantry for supporting the nutritional well-being of our student body.