Cherry Pantry moves temporarily to Morgan Hall South Temple Police station

The pantry will be open once a week, though details have not been finalized.

The Cherry Pantry, Temple University’s food pantry, will move to the Temple Police substation in Morgan Hall South on Broad Street near Oxford amid the spread of COVID-19, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

Students will “grab and go” a grocery bag of food after they have shown their ID, Betzner wrote. The pantry will open once a week, though hours of operation are being finalized and will be sent out to students later this week.

Donations to the pantry have continued and are currently being transferred to the substation, Betzner wrote.