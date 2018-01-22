City celebrates Eagles’ NFC Championship win

The Eagles won the NFC Championship title on Sunday night and will advance to the Super Bowl, a feat the city hasn’t seen for 13 years. In celebration, Philadelphians stormed the streets after the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans were hanging out of car windows, drivers on Broad Street laid on their horns and many sported dog masks as a play on the Eagles repeatedly being called “underdogs” in the league.
A woman stands on Broad Street wearing a dog mask after the Eagles won the NFC Championship title. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS
