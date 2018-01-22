City celebrates Eagles’ NFC Championship win

The Eagles won the NFC Championship title on Sunday night and will advance to the Super Bowl, a feat the city hasn’t seen for 13 years. In celebration, Philadelphians stormed the streets after the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. Fans were hanging out of car windows, drivers on Broad Street laid on their horns and many sported dog masks as a play on the Eagles repeatedly being called “underdogs” in the league.

An Eagles fan stands in the median on Broad Street wearing an Eagle costume, pretending to flap his wings on Jan. 21 after the Eagles won the NFC Championship title to advance to the Super Bowl. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans storm Broad Street on Sunday night after the Eagles won the NFC Championship title. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A man hangs out of a car while being driven up Broad Street after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

An Eagles fan is lifted by a friend as Broad Street swarms with people on Sunday night. | JAMIE COTTRELL / THE TEMPLE NEWS

An Eagles fan stands on top of a tractor trailer after the Eagles won the NFC Championship titles on Sunday, Jan. 21 and advance to the Super Bowl. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS



A woman stands on Broad Street wearing a dog mask after the Eagles won the NFC Championship title. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fan celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship win against the Minnesota Vikings on Broad Street Sunday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Three men celebrate on Broad Street on Jan. 21 after the Eagles win the NFC Championship title and advance to the Super Bowl. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans ride up Broad St. in the bed of a pickup truck after the Eagles win the NFC Championship on Sunday. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A man stands on top of a car as it drives up Broad Street, celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win on Sunday night. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A man runs, screaming, up Broad Street after the Eagles win the NFC Championship on Jan. 21. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

A man hangs out of a car while being driven up Broad Street after the Eagles won the NFC Championship on Sunday. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Eagles fans are driven up Broad Street in a convertible, celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win on Sunday. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS