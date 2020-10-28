City issues curfew amid Walter Wallace Jr. protests

The Philadelphia Police Department killing of Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday sparked two nights of protests.

Philadelphia issued a curfew from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday amid protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.



A TUalert was sent Wednesday afternoon to remind students of the curfew.



Gov. Tom Wolf authorized use of Pennsylvania’s National Guard yesterday to assist city police in protecting property, the Washington Post reported.



Two police officers shot Wallace seven times each on Monday afternoon after they were called to 61st and Locust streets, Billy Penn reported. Wallace was holding a knife but did not charge the officers, witnesses said.



The Philadelphia Police Department is deciding when and if to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw acknowledged that the public deserves to know the officers’ names, but will not release them if it puts the officers’ safety at risk.



“Until the investigations are complete and the results made known, we ask for peaceful protest in our city, not destruction of our neighborhoods,” said City Council President Darrell Clarke, whose district encompasses Main Campus, in a press release. “That only sets our city back. I remain committed with my fellow Councilmembers to achieving a safer, more just, and more equitable city for us all.”

