Clayton Barnes hired as Temple Football’s first-ever general manager

New Temple Football head coach K.C. Keeler made his first official hiring by bringing in Clayton Barnes as general manager

Temple Football has hired Clayton Barnes as the program’s general manager, head coach K.C. Keller announced in a statement Monday. Barnes is the first official hiring that Keeler has made since he joined Temple on Dec. 1, 2024.

Barnes joins Keeler at Temple after working alongside him at Sam Houston State for the last five years. At Sam Houston State, Barnes also served as general manager and Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel. As the general manager at Sam Houston State, Barnes was in charge of evaluating potential recruits and the management of the program’s roster and scholarships.

“It was very important for me to bring Clayton to Temple,” Keeler wrote in the statement. “He was a big reason for the success we had at Sam Houston. He’s already hit the ground running here at Temple. We agree on the type of student-athletes it takes to build a successful program.”

As general manager for the Owls, Barnes will be tasked with building and maintaining the roster in all aspects of player acquisition. As the transfer portal and NIL have become more prominent in college football, the position of general manager has become more common in the sport. Barnes will help navigate the transfer portal while also evaluating high school recruits and working to retain current players on the roster.

Barnes will become the first general manager that Temple has employed. Former head coach Stan Drayton did not utilize a general manager throughout his tenure at Temple.