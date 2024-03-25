Clifton McDowell re-enters transfer portal

The quarterback transferred from Montana in January and was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Senior Clifton McDowell points to the fans in celebration after a first down run in the Butler vs. Montana game on Sept. 2, 2023. The Griz won with a final score of 35-20. | COURTESY / CHRIS LODMAN / MONTANA KAIMIN

Temple quarterback Clifton McDowell re-entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, a Temple Football spokesperson told The Temple News. McDowell announced his commitment to the Owls on Jan. 22 after transferring from Montana, but was missing from the team’s practice on March 23.

McDowell transferred to Temple after leading Montana to an FCS Championship game appearance against South Dakota State last season. He threw for 2,026 yards with 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2023.

McDowell was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job with Rutgers transfer Evan Simon. Simon now looks like the Owls’ starting quarterback next season following McDowell’s departure.

Temple is now left with quarterbacks Forrest Brock, Tyler Douglas and Patrick Keller as backups for next season.

