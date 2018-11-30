CNN drops Temple professor Marc Lamont Hill for pro-Palestine U.N. speech

Jewish and pro-Israel groups said Lamont Hill’s speech was anti-Semitic, but the professor stands by his comments.

CNN cut ties with Marc Lamont Hill, a Media Studies and Production professor and national news contributor on Thursday, for his controversial pro-Palestine, anti-Israel remarks during a United Nations speech the day before.



Israel supporters criticized Lamont Hill, who started teaching at Temple University in the urban studies and MSP departments in 2005.



Lamont Hill said the state of Israel is committing injustices against Palestinians and called to “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” in his speech.



Jewish and Israel advocate groups, like the National Council of Young Israel, said the language in Lamont Hill’s speech was anti-Semitic and similar to what Hamas, an Islamic extremist Palestinian nationalist group, and other groups with the goal to eliminate Israel use. They said he called for the destruction of Israel.



The #NCYI is calling on @cnn @templeuniv to fire Marc Lamont Hill following his highly offensive & virulent anti-Semitism remarks. They're abhorrent, & his senseless promotion of violence against Israel is repugnant.

He can't be given a platform to serve as a pundit or professor! — NCYI Young Israel (@NCYIYoungIsrael) November 29, 2018

Some Jewish advocacy groups also called for Lamont Hill to be fired at Temple.



“Marc Lamont Hill has been quoted extensively over the last 24 hours,” wrote a university spokesman in a statement to The Temple News.



“Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own,” the statement read. “However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”



Lamont Hill was endowed as the Klein College of Media and Communication’s first Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities and Solutions in May 2017.



He said he was in Palestine the day before he delivered his UN speech. Lamont Hill has visited the country several times as an activist and researcher.



He expressed support of protest and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Movement against Israel-based institutions that do not recognize or support the occupation of Palestine.



Lamont Hill stood by his positions on Thursday, tweeting that his remarks were not anti-Semitic, and he is a critic of Israeli policy towards Palestine.



Unfortunately, we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic. Any call for Palestinian freedom is seen as an attempt to diminish Israel freedom. This does not have to be, nor should it be, the case. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

“Unfortunately we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic,” he tweeted.



I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice.



I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

In October 2017, Lamont Hill spoke to Temple Students for Justice in Palestine in the Student Center about his support for an independent Palestinian state.

