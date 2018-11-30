CNN drops Temple professor Marc Lamont Hill for pro-Palestine U.N. speech

CNN cut ties with Marc Lamont Hill, a Media Studies and Production professor and national news contributor on Thursday, for his controversial pro-Palestine, anti-Israel remarks during a United Nations speech the day before.
Israel supporters criticized Lamont Hill, who started teaching at Temple University in the urban studies and MSP departments in 2005.
Lamont Hill said the state of Israel is committing injustices against Palestinians and called to “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” in his speech.
Jewish and Israel advocate groups, like the National Council of Young Israel, said the language in Lamont Hill’s speech was anti-Semitic and similar to what Hamas, an Islamic extremist Palestinian nationalist group, and other groups with the goal to eliminate Israel use. They said he called for the destruction of Israel.
Some Jewish advocacy groups also called for Lamont Hill to be fired at Temple.
“Marc Lamont Hill has been quoted extensively over the last 24 hours,” wrote a university spokesman in a statement to The Temple News.
“Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own,” the statement read. “However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”
Lamont Hill was endowed as the Klein College of Media and Communication’s first Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities and Solutions in May 2017.
He said he was in Palestine the day before he delivered his UN speech. Lamont Hill has visited the country several times as an activist and researcher.
He expressed support of protest and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Movement against Israel-based institutions that do not recognize or support the occupation of Palestine.
Lamont Hill stood by his positions on Thursday, tweeting that his remarks were not anti-Semitic, and he is a critic of Israeli policy towards Palestine.
“Unfortunately we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic,” he tweeted.
In October 2017, Lamont Hill spoke to Temple Students for Justice in Palestine in the Student Center about his support for an independent Palestinian state.
