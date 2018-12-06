Collins is lead candidate for Georgia Tech job

A deal could be done as soon as tonight, Yahoo Sports reported.

Temple University football coach Geoff Collins is the leading candidate to become the new coach at Georgia Tech, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Thursday night.



A deal between Collins and Georgia Tech could be done before Friday, Thamel reported.



Source: Temple's Geoff Collins has emerged as the leading candidate at Georgia Tech. No offer has been made yet. But he was in Atlanta on Thursday, met with Tech officials and they've indicated he's the favorite. A deal could happen as soon as tonight. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2018

Collins met with the Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury on Wednesday morning to discuss the position, OwlsDaily reported.



Temple Coach Geoff Collins met with Georgia Tech Athletic Director Todd Stansbury on Wednesday morning in New York City to discuss the GT job, OwlsDaily has learned from two sources. — OwlsDaily (@TempleOwlsDaily) December 6, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt has removed himself from consideration for the job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Whisenhunt was initially Georgia Tech’s top candidate when Paul Johnson retired, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported.



Los Angeles OC Ken Whisenhunt has removed his name from consideration for the Georgia Tech HC job, per source, and will remain with the Chargers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2018

In two seasons at Temple, Collins has a 15-10 record, leading the Owls to bowl eligibility both years. Collins is the first Temple coach to lead his team to a bowl game in his first two seasons as coach. The Owls won the Gasparilla Bowl, 28-3, against Florida International University in his first season.



Temple is trying to win back-to-back bowls for the first time in school history. The Owls are set to take on Duke University in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.



If Collins were to leave, Temple would be without a coach with both the bowl and the early signing period approaching. Recruits can sign National Letters of Intent between Dec. 19 and 21 during the early period. Temple has 24 players verbally committed to join the team for next season, including three-star quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward, according to Rivals.com.



Collins, who is from Georgia, spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons at Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant. He served as the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends coach during the 2001 season then returned to the school in 2006 as the director of player personnel.



Temple and Georgia Tech are scheduled to play on Sept. 28, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field.