Combat the spread of mumps

Students should take the necessary precautions to stay healthy during the mumps outbreak that has hit Temple’s campus.

Temple University’s Student Health Services first reported a handful of students were diagnosed with mumps on Feb. 28, but now the number of Temple-related cases is 16, and it’s spreading outside of Main Campus.

The virus can spread through coughing and sneezing, and people who are infected should stay isolated for at least five days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you’re affected, please visit Health Services and take the necessary time to recover and prevent others from being at risk.

Though mumps outbreaks have happened within the past few years in Arkansas, at Syracuse University and elsewhere, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine has been largely effective in preventing outbreaks like this.

Two doses of MMR before age 6 is 88 percent effective against mumps, according to the CDC. And college students who received a third MMR vaccine during an outbreak at the University of Iowa had a 78 percent lower risk of contracting the virus than those who only received two.

If you’re able to, consider getting another booster.

The university has not yet identified a case where the affected person didn’t receive their MMR vaccinations, said Mark Denys, director of Student and Employee Health Services.

But to those who have not been vaccinated by this time in their life, why? The misconception that the MMR vaccine causes autism has been disproven and relying on natural immunity just poses an increased risk of death. Please protect yourself and others.

The university is updating its policies to require first-year students to receive the MMR vaccine. We applaud this decision and hope it prevents future cases.

In the meantime, be aware of potential symptoms and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others.

Editor’s Note: Managing Editor Kelly Brennan is a reporter on this news report. She played no role in the writing of this editorial.