The Temple News recounts the stories, experiences and obstacles endured by the Class of 2024.

The Temple News’ Commencement Issue 2024 is one marked by nostalgia and the things that used to (and probably still do) make us sentimental and hopeful at the end of each school year. 

Composition notebooks that our teachers would instruct us to write journal entries in, yearbook signings on the last day of school, photos that we would take with our friends to celebrate the end of an era and the start of a new one. 

From looking back on the significant memories made at Temple to examining how student debt and the job market will impact graduates to highlighting post-grad plans for seniors and star student athletes, each commencement story in this paper embodies the ability to reflect and then look forward.

On a personal note: After quite literally spending each day of my college career with The Temple News, it is absolutely surreal to write this letter, but I would not have so many college memories to reflect on without TTN, and the wonderful people I’ve met here along the way. 

So, grab your friends, your cap and gown and your pen or pencil to do our graduation-themed word search.

It’s time to turn the page.

Sincerely,

Fallon Roth, Editor in Chief

NEWS

What to know about Temple’s 2024 Commencement

Temple students, alumni reflect on Biden’s successes and failures in student loan debt relief

SPORTS

Jordan Magee fulfills lifelong dreams of making the NFL

Brooke Donabedian elevates Temple Gymnastics and won’t stop yet

OPINION

Seniors, it’s okay to return home after graduation

To be a leader, shamelessly wear the overalls

How my junior year data journalism course changed my perspective on coding

Finding my place in a shared space

How my brother shaped my career aspirations

How getting involved outside of Fox helped me find a community I love

Temple student media helped me find my career path

FEATURES

Class of 2024 to enter tumultuous workforce

Senior to start “Hotdogger” position in June

Temple adjustments alumni donation engagement strategy

Senior to work for Senator Sharif Street

Class of 2024 looks to celebrate first traditional commencement

