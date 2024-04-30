The Temple News’ Commencement Issue 2024 is one marked by nostalgia and the things that used to (and probably still do) make us sentimental and hopeful at the end of each school year.
Composition notebooks that our teachers would instruct us to write journal entries in, yearbook signings on the last day of school, photos that we would take with our friends to celebrate the end of an era and the start of a new one.
From looking back on the significant memories made at Temple to examining how student debt and the job market will impact graduates to highlighting post-grad plans for seniors and star student athletes, each commencement story in this paper embodies the ability to reflect and then look forward.
On a personal note: After quite literally spending each day of my college career with The Temple News, it is absolutely surreal to write this letter, but I would not have so many college memories to reflect on without TTN, and the wonderful people I’ve met here along the way.
So, grab your friends, your cap and gown and your pen or pencil to do our graduation-themed word search.
Be the first to comment