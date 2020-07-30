Conor McGrath finishes top ten at PA Amateur Championship

McGrath set a course record in the second round.

Rising junior Temple golfer Conor McGrath finished tied for 7th place and set a Lookaway Golf Club course record on July 28 while participating in the 107th Pennsylvania Amateur Championship from July 27-29.

“I’m pretty pleased to have scraped out a top-ten finish because that puts me into all the tournaments for next summer,” McGrath said.

McGrath finished the second round with 64 shots, finishing eight under par. This beat his previous personal best of 66, he said.

His score of 141 after two rounds put him only four strokes back from the lead.

He scored 77 on the first day of play. He wished he could have replayed the round, he said.

McGrath spoke to friends and teammates, including his brother Liam McGrath, a rising redshirt-senior, after the round. They encouraged him to put Monday behind him and focus on the next two days.

“I went out with honestly no expectations for [the second round],” he added.

In the final round, he came in two under par to finish the tournament with a total of 211.

“I wish I could have that first day back but I’m happy that I was able to make the most of it,” McGrath said.

Rising junior Anthony Barr also participated in the tournament. He started with a 69 in the first round, but shot above par in his last two rounds and finished tied for 35th.

McGrath’s next outing will be at the Joseph H. Patterson Cup in Mt. Laurel New Jersey on August 4-5, he said.

