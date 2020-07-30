Temple students should quarantine before move-in, university announces

The university continues to roll out guidance for students aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as the fall semester approaches.

Temple students will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks, avoiding large gatherings and limiting the number of people in their social circles, before arriving on campus for the fall semester to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the university announced today.

The announcement applies to both students living in on-campus housing and those living off-campus. A student who is moving in on Aug. 17 should begin their quarantine on Aug. 3, for instance, according to the announcement.

The university will also encourage students to read a soon-to-be-released “Return to Campus Guide for Temple Students” and complete an online training, according to the announcement.

The announcement is part of a wider effort by Temple to mitigate risk of infection on Main Campus, consistent with their plans to de-densify in-person classes and emphasize social distancing. The university is assembling a group of “Student Public Health Ambassadors” and rolling out a mobile app to help encourage compliance with its mitigation efforts, according to the announcement.