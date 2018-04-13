Constand takes stand, will be cross-examined by defense Friday

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Andrea Constand told jurors on Friday the details of her 18-month long relationship with Bill Cosby, leading up to the alleged assault in 2004 at Cosby’s Montgomery County home.

The prosecution began the nearly three-hour long questioning with the $3.38 million that Constand, who is the central accuser in the case, received from Cosby in a 2005 civil suit settlement — the sum that has come under fire by the defense and been used to fuel their plan to paint Constand as a money-grabbing liar.

“Why are you here?” Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden asked Constand Friday morning.

“For justice,” Constand responded.

For Constand, her relationship with Cosby was a mentor-mentee bond, in which Cosby tried to help her break into the broadcasting and television industry. She became the director of operations for the Temple women’s basketball team in 2002 and was introduced to Cosby early on in her time at the university. Cosby was a member of the Board of Trustees at this time and a supporter of Temple Athletics.

Over the course of 18 months, Constand said Cosby would regularly call her to ask about the status of university sports. The two got to know each other, and Cosby invited her to his Montgomery County home several times — some where she was alone and some with restaurateurs and community leaders in Philadelphia. Cosby also invited her to his shows and meetings in New York City and Connecticut. She said she never thought of their relationship as romantic or sexual.

She told jurors of two instances with Cosby before the alleged assault — one where he touched her thigh and one where he tried to unbutton her pants. She rejected the advances, but said she still never felt threatened by Cosby.

One night in January 2004, Cosby invited Constand to his home to discuss the future of her career at Temple. She said she was planning to leave the university and pursue a career in massage therapy. While she was at his home, she said he gave her three blue pills.

“These are your friends. It’ll help take the edge off,” Constant said Cosby told her as he handed her the pills.

“I trusted him,” she said. “I took the pills.”

She became increasingly immobile and unable to speak and remembers being “jolted awake.”

She described Cosby assaulting her while her body felt limp and weak. She said she was still unable to speak.

She said she left Cosby’s home around 5 a.m. Weeks later, she said she confronted Cosby about the alleged assault, but he was “evasive.”

She did not tell anyone about the assault until nearly a year later, when she disclosed to her mom and shortly after reported it to police in Canada, where Constand moved after leaving Temple in March 2004.

“I was very scared…because he was a Temple trustee, a powerful man, an entertainer, a very famous person,” Constand told jurors about reporting the assault to police.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven T. O’Neill stopped her testimony during the prosecution’s questioning, which will continue after lunch on Friday afternoon. Constand will also be cross-examined by the defense Friday afternoon.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.