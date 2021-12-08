Dec 8: A Rally Against Gun Violence?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

Parents, students and community members came together on Dec. 6 to advocate against gun violence while pushing for an increase in campus safety. News editor Fallon Roth and Micah Zimmerman, assistant news editor for The Temple News, discuss what happened at the rally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many students, but senior secondary-education English major and former Chief Copy Editor for The Temple News, Tyler Perez, reflects on what it’s like to be graduating during a pandemic.