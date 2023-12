RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Provost Gregory Mandel sent a survey with options to adjust the Fall 2024 semester schedule to accommodate Election Day. Assistant Sports Editor Ryan Mack discusses how scheduling decisions are made.

Fidget toys are usually seen as distractions for children, but they are being tested in college classrooms. Assistant Opinion Editor Valeria Uribe explains why fidget toys are helpful in the classroom.