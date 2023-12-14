Elizabeth Taylor named Temple’s faculty athletics representative

Elizabeth Taylor, a sport, tourism and hospitality management professor, was named as Temple’s faculty athletics representative, President Richard Englert announced in a statement Thursday.

Taylor, who will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2024, will succeed Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Jeremy Jordan, who was recently named dean of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University.

In the role, Taylor will be tasked with maintaining athletics and academics for Temple’s student athletes. Taylor will also be a Temple representative to the American Athletic Conference and will report directly to President Englert.

“Both an outstanding researcher and faculty member, Liz is really an ideal fit for this role,” Englert wrote in the statement. “She already works closely with our Athletics Department and regularly collaborates with the NCAA. Her research also directly relates to college athletics, and she recognizes how important it is for Temple to provide student-athletes a quality experience while prioritizing student-athlete well-being. We have no doubt that she will thrive in this position.”

Taylor joined Temple in 2017 as an assistant professor of sport and recreation management and earned her Ph.D. at the University of Tennessee the same year. Before her time at Temple, she served as a graduate assistant volleyball coach at the University of Miami of Ohio.

“As a former NCAA student-athlete and coach, and now a faculty member who studies well-being in college athletics, I have a deep appreciation for the time, effort and dedication of our student-athletes here at Temple University,” Taylor wrote in the statement. “I have been involved in research supported by the NCAA and AAC, and I am excited to share these findings with stakeholders across the university in this new role.”