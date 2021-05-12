Deliveryman robbed on Berks Street near 17th

Two armed men stole $140 from the pizza delivery driver, who was given a fake address to make the delivery to.

Two armed men stole $140 from a pizza delivery driver on Berks Street near 17th at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The delivery driver was not injured during the incident, Leone added.

The robbery appeared to be planned because the delivery driver was given a false address and one of the men’s names matched the name of the customer the driver was delivering the pizza to, Leone wrote.

The incident is under investigation.