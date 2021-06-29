Temple Police respond to crowds, shooting of 19-year-old male

Police issued alerts for both incidents between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on June 27. The incidents were not related to one another.

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services issued alerts to members of the university community for two unrelated incidents Sunday evening.

Campus Safety Services sent the first alert at around 9:15 p.m. after responding to reports that a group of at least 200 teenagers caused disturbances and vandalized vehicles on 18th Street near Jefferson, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University Police Department dispersed the crowd, Leone added.

Campus Safety Services issued the second alert at around 11 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was found shot in the chest and back on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Leone wrote.

The teenager is not affiliated with the university and is in critical, but stable, condition at Temple University Hospital, Leone wrote.

Police found two handguns at the scene of the shooting, he added.