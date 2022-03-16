March 16: Relocating Protestors?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

16 March 2022 Featured, RePrint

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services plans to increase its force by 50 percent by the end of 2022. Jocelyn Hockaday, a staff writer at The Temple News, discusses the hiring process and concerns about the increased police presence. 

Parliament, the legislative body of Temple Student Government, is considering a bill that would relocate protesters from high-traffic, private areas to low-traffic, public areas on campus. Fallon Roth, news editor for The Temple News, and Monica Constable, assistant news editor for The Temple News, discuss how the bill could affect protestors. 

Olivia Hall

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*