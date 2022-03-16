March 16: Relocating Protestors?

Temple University’s Campus Safety Services plans to increase its force by 50 percent by the end of 2022. Jocelyn Hockaday, a staff writer at The Temple News, discusses the hiring process and concerns about the increased police presence.
Parliament, the legislative body of Temple Student Government, is considering a bill that would relocate protesters from high-traffic, private areas to low-traffic, public areas on campus. Fallon Roth, news editor for The Temple News, and Monica Constable, assistant news editor for The Temple News, discuss how the bill could affect protestors.
